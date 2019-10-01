Editor:

Mr. President.

Sir, I have two questions I would like you to answer for the American people.

If the U.S. government is receiving billions and billions of dollars from the Chinese because of the tariffs you imposed, why has the national debt increased over a trillion dollars?

Also sir, again, if the U.S. government is receiving these billions and billions of dollars from the tariffs, why not spend this money on the wall you believe we need? And you said "Mexico will pay for it" instead of money taken from the military budget that you said we desperately needed so our generals would never have to say again we were low on ammunition.

Thanks you for your service (?).

Jerry Mitchell

Port Charlotte

