Editor:
Recently, Nobel Laureate Dr. Terry Root, (Stanford) presented the latest research about our changing climate and implications for us right here in SW Florida. One hundred, forty-five people attended on a Saturday afternoon. Earlier in that week about 50 attended (on short notice) to hear Dr. Larry Brand, (University of Miami) report about a toxin of blue-green algae that is not even measured by the state of Florida.
People are paying attention to the changes in weather patterns, water quality, storms and heat we feel every day. That category 5 storm looms even larger in our imaginations. How much will we miss the common yellow throated warbler when it can no longer live here? How do we respond to this grim research?
A huge problem needs a huge solution. Polling by conservative pollster Frank Luntz found that that GOP voters favor government action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2 to 1, using an economy wide mechanism to price carbon emissions and return the revenues to American households.
Locals are paying attention. Is Rep. Steube and are Sens. Rubio and Scott? We don’t know as they are silent on solutions. They must be part of any economy wide initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the major cause of planetary warming. When should we, their voters, expect action on our behalf? Afterall, we “hired” them to serve us.
Lindsey Kohlenburg
Port Charlotte
