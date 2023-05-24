An average family man in 1955 was making $3,400. (That is $38,486.35 in 2023 dollars) However, the total estimated employer and employee contributions under company-defined employee-benefit plans in 1955 were $7,851.60. (equivalent to $88,869.51 today)
Company-managed, defined-benefit retirement plans were common in 1955, but during the 1980s companies moved to defined-contribution plans (401k) instead, to reduce their financial commitment. This shifted the responsibility onto the workers to contribute to, and manage their own retirement plans, essentially reducing their benefits while eliminating their company pension plans. This is Big Business looking out for themselves, not their employees.
Today, with companies gradually reducing salaries with pay increases that never quite equal inflation, families need two wage earners in order to manage ordinary finances.
The result is that at Walmart where median pay is $27,136, some 46% of employees’ 401k account balances are $0.00. A third of Disney employees' 401k accounts have zero balances. Forty percent of employees at Ralph Lauren have zero 401k accounts.
This is while CEOs, CFOs, and other business executives have golden parachute plans in the tens of millions range. Republicans want to give big businesses tax breaks and cut social programs.
Where are the tax breaks for wage-earner families? That is where they are needed to boost our economy!
This situation is courtesy of decades of 'conservative' influence in politics. Is this where you want to be?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.