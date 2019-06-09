Editor:
Are we, as a nation, afflicted with collective amnesia?
Does the steady drumbeat of "war with Iran" remind us of the run-up to the Iraq invasion and the nonexistent WMDs? This time, we have vague references to "credible threats" and the assumption of "Iranian involvement in the sabotaging of vessels." Though the inflammatory rhetoric has softened, punitive sanctions remain.
I predict a false-flag operation (reminiscent of the Lavon Affair of decades ago) that will be the excuse for a military operation against Iran, if John Bolton has his way.
Who can stop this? Who, among our Republican lawmakers has the moral courage to ask the tough questions of their leader, instead of fearing possible repercussions affecting their re-election? Who will put the welfare of this extraordinary nation ahead of party politics?
Courage has many faces. I have yet to see any example of it among our Republican lawmakers.
We now depend on the fourth estate, our free press, to be the people's watchdog, and not the administration's lapdog, as, unfortunately, a few were, during the Bush/Cheney/Rumsfeld era. Who can forget Judith Milller, who so perilously brought into disrepute the noble profession of journalism?
Quo Vadis? Where are we headed?
Sushila Cherian
Punta Gorda
