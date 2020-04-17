Editor:

As a 72-year-old senior I haven't seriously fished the Florida waters since I moved here 10 years ago. I don't own a boat, however I had a boatload of fishing gear when I moved down here.

With the stay at home order I decided to spend some time fishing. I'm going stir crazy. Can't go to the beaches, so I drove to a fishing pier off S.R. 776. Closed due to the virus. Where's a fishing spot I can use in Port Charlotte?

Arthur Falbo

Port Charlotte

