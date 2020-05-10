Editor:
Thank you so much for printing Sunday's newspaper with all the good advice from good people trying to find our way through all of this. I don't care who you like or what party you like. I know all the masks go to hospitals but only getting out once or twice a week no one around here sells masks to us older folks.
Walmart sells everything, but no masks. Please, if you can print ideas for people to help us — people young and old with something to help us like washing our hands before leaving the room.
Barbara Dell
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.