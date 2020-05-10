Editor:

Thank you so much for printing Sunday's newspaper with all the good advice from good people trying to find our way through all of this. I don't care who you like or what party you like. I know all the masks go to hospitals but only getting out once or twice a week no one around here sells masks to us older folks.

Walmart sells everything, but no masks. Please, if you can print ideas for people to help us — people young and old with something to help us like washing our hands before leaving the room.

Barbara Dell

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments