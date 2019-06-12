Editor:
Over 10 years ago we could only wash cars on special days, water yard and plants on special days. We had a so-called water shortage, they said. Now we have new construction everywhere. Where did all this new water come from, Lake Michigan?
Clayton DeHaven
North Port
