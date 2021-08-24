Editor:

Shouldn’t we now demand that we have a full top down accounting of where all the money ended up in this failed Afghanistan war?

How much went to the military-industrial complex?

How much went private contractors?

How much was taken by corrupt Afghani officials and military?


How much was taken by corrupt American contractors and our military?

How much equipment was wasted in the burn pits so new equipment could be bought?

We need to know how much was wasted and that those who are responsible are going to be held accountable.

John R. Munn

Englewood

