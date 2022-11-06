I am a runner. I used to run in the morning while here in Southwest Florida, as I love seeing the local wildlife, neighbors, the landscape, and the overall serenity of the morning.
I now choose to run in the dark. I do this now because I can’t stand to see the faces of my friends hurting so. I choose to run in the dark so I don’t have to look and be reminded of the devastation our park here at La Casa has suffered. I choose to run in the dark so I don’t have to look at the many businesses who have had to patch their establishments just to survive.
I’m frustrated that so many parks along U.S. 41 are so devastated, with debris piled so high and still on so many front properties waiting for a pick up that still hasn’t arrived. I’m frustrated watching everyday, the clean-up crews cleaning up grassland near sidewalks. While commendable, peoples' homes and areas should always be cleaned up first! I’m frustrated that virtually no homes in affluent areas still require any clean up, while we continue to wallow in garbage.
I’m hopeful that soon, the county will plan, prepare and execute a swarming cleanup in these parks, where all that is asked, is to remove the daily heartbreak reminder of debris and devastation so that so many of our older senior citizens can move forward and start to at least get through their days without worrying about tripping hazards, smell, and vermin infestation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.