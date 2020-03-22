Editor:
Dear Mr. Trump:
I have deliberately chosen not to say, Mr. President, as in no way do I feel that you have earned the respect, honor, integrity and compassion, to name a few that the office requires. For the past three-plus years I have heard you refer to all the "perfect" things you have done … letters, phone calls, meetings, etc. A couple of thousand years ago, someone who was indeed "perfect" and didn't have to brag about it was charged by those that feared him with accusations and untruths, and eventually found guilty.
In your case, the court of public opinion will charge you with the lies you have told, the crimes you have committed and for contributing to the pandemic which is currently running rampant in the country. Rather than preparing, you declared it a hoax and said it was a conspiracy to get you.
As a result of your inaction and denials, millions of Americans are now at risk. Your judgement will come in November when the voters "cross" all lines to see you crucified in the polls. Anyone who can support or forgive what you are doing to America is incomprehensible. Yes, the economy is fairly good, and some people have good jobs. Those who lose a friend, parent or someone dear to them may hold you responsible. Your answer: " It's not my fault." Where does the buck stop?
Thomas Bell
Punta Gorda
