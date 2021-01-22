Editor:
Would you please do some research on behalf of your readers. And please stay away from politics and the blame game.
One simple question.
Of the 33 million vaccine doses distributed to the states only 12 million have been injected. Where are the other 21 million doses? If with states, which ones?
Kevin Rowe
Placida
