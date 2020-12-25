Editor:
I just read the report of a mother charged for allowing a child under her care to miss 34 days of school.
I wonder, where was the father and why wasn't he also charged for neglect?
Our criminal justice system seems to overlook this dual responsibility for raising children. Why not hold both parents responsible for any violations of law by minor children? In place of welfare for a single mother, use funds to find and hold responsible, the father.
Added to this part of our legal system, I view appointed defense attorneys as a burden on society for dragging out death sentences for years while they get high hourly income and the criminal gets free board and room for years and all at the taxpayer's expense.
Let's clean up this mess, reduce the number of attorneys as well as then reducing the pollution of advertising signs on highways, newspapers, radio and TV. Too many licensed legal professionals create conflict where none should exist and yet the system seems to ignore this family responsibility area.
John P. Derr
Port Charlotte
