Editor:
I am writing in regards to your article, on December 23rd, regarding President Trump and the COVID stimulus bill. You failed to mention any of the special interest money included, This information was provided by President Trump in a tweet on Dec. 22.
In this bill: $25 million to Pakistan, for democracy and gender programs. $595 million to Cambodia, Costa Rica, Belize, and others. $134 million to Burma. $1.3 billion to Egypt and their military, much which would go toward purchasing Russian military equipment. $40 million to the Kennedy Center, Smithsonian, National Gallery of Art, all of which are not open. Also, $7 million for reef fish management, $25 million to combat Asian carp, $2.5 million to count Amberjack fish in the Gulf of Mexico and $3 million for poultry production technology. $2 million for the impact of downed trees. $566 million for FBI construction projects. AND $1800. for family members of illegal aliens. Trump is asking that the money go for COVID relief. Only $2,000 per individual and more help for businesses.
We need to contact all of our politicians, Republican and Democrats, and insist that the money go to U.S. citizens and no special interests. I dare you to print this and be honest with your readers.
Denise Figueredo
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.