Editor:
I just wanted to publicly congratulate Sen. Tim Scott on his eloquent speech in response to Biden's address. Scott spoke for a multitude of us as he denounced constant attempts to label America as a racist country. These evil attempts only divide the country, not unify it. Weakening our southern border and creating a crisis is not compassionate. Neither is murdering defenseless babies, both born and unborn.
Just where is the unification and compassion, Joe? Just where is the compassion, Nancy? In case you didn't know, Nancy Pelosi refused to bring the "Born alive" bill to the floor of the House. There are many issues not discussed on ABC, CBS, NBC or CNN. Tune in to NTD, OAN, EWTN or Newsmax for the "rest of the story."
John G. Mulholland
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.