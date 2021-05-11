Editor:

I just wanted to publicly congratulate Sen. Tim Scott on his eloquent speech in response to Biden's address. Scott spoke for a multitude of us as he denounced constant attempts to label America as a racist country. These evil attempts only divide the country, not unify it. Weakening our southern border and creating a crisis is not compassionate. Neither is murdering defenseless babies, both born and unborn. 

Just where is the unification and compassion, Joe? Just where is the compassion, Nancy? In case you didn't know, Nancy Pelosi refused to bring the "Born alive" bill to the floor of the House. There are many issues not discussed on ABC, CBS, NBC or CNN. Tune in to NTD, OAN, EWTN or Newsmax for the "rest of the story."

John G. Mulholland

Port Charlotte

