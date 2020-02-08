Editor:
I have a question. We Americans have parties celebrating many great events (I.E. Super Bowl, Daytona 500, etc.)
So, I would like to know where the huge party here in the Port Charlotte/Englewood area will be when our great president, Donald Trump, once again, is found not guilty by the U.S. Senate?
Please post place/time in a letter to the editor so all of us deplorables can attend. God bless America and even with all his human failings, God bless President Donald Trump.
Lawrence Barron
Port Charlotte
