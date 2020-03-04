Editor:
Those inclined to watch may be seeing a progression taking place: RINO, TINO…what?
Republicans went through a RINO (Republican In Name Only) purge that removed moderates and concentrated conservatives further to the political right. Now a new phase is emerging: Trumpists In Name Only – TINOs. A new purge is removing more doubtful, less loyal Trump supporters and replacing them with surer, purer loyalists, thus concentrating the movement still further to the right.
Take, for example, Mitt Romney, Republican governor, Republican senator, Republican presidential candidate, who is now being told that his presence at a Trumpist–dominated political event cannot be guaranteed to be physically safe since he voted his conscience once during the Trump impeachment trial and thus broke ranks with his Republican Senate colleagues. Now White House and other appointees named by Trump are being replaced with more dependable Trumpists. It is no longer enough to cheer “Yea, Yea” but increasingly necessary to shout “Aye-Aye” vigorously.
Where do such progressions lead? Where do they end?
What happened to the Pied Pipers followers?
Ted Zawistowski
Port Charlotte
