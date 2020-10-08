Editor:
Donald Trump made a campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. It never happened. Instead, he has backed a lawsuit now at the Supreme Court that could eliminate health care for millions of Americans in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Don’t be fooled by the president’s signing of executive actions that he wants us to believe help Americans. These symbolic actions, although full of flair and drama, carry no weight at all.
It was the Democratic Party that passed this major health-care legislation. It is the Republican Party that has worked overtime to repeal and destroy it without offering a replacement.
The only thing this president cares about is his reelection so he will continue to lie about health care. Remember that in 2018 he promised a health-care plan would be available “in a very short period of time.” A year later, he said a plan would be out “over the next four months,” yet there is still no such plan. Trump continues to lie because that’s what he does.
We need a president who will build on the health care law, not destroy it; a president who cares more about people than power; we need Joe Biden.
Gary Kropf
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.