Editor:
During the last election cycle, Bruce Tinsley's "Mallard Fillmore" comic strip was outstandingly on the mark politically; you nailed it! Your caricatures were hilarious and we couldn't wait to see Mallard everyday! No other comic could compare!
Where have you gone, Bruce? We were looking forward to election season hoping for the old Mallard comic: what has happened? Mallard has not been funny in years. Did you hire it out? Have you departed this earth and now a ghost writer is using you name? Are you too far right for the left? Perhaps this newspaper censored your great work?
Please come back with your political wit and funny caricatures!
We need you now!
Karen Wood
Port Charlotte
