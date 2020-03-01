Editor:

I see Trump wants to cut Social Security next year. Maybe the rich Republican billionaires that pay little or no tax, should pay back $2.3 trillion that Ronald Reagan borrowed from SS in 1983, to be paid back in 30 years (2013) with interest. I think it's seven years past due. Maybe then we could get back what we paid into for years.

Phil Shafer

Englewood

