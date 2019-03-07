Editor:
In response to the letter of Feb. 15 titled, "President Trump deserves our respect," the writer said that "we as a nation have stood by our presidents since George Washington" and that she "was taught to respect the president, no matter his political party."
Really? She must have a very short memory.
I will never forget the night that President Obama addressed Congress and the nation on Sept. 10, 2009, when all of a sudden, Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina shouted out for the world to hear "you lie." To call that shocking is an understatement and in my mind the beginning of the descent into incivility that we are now witness to daily.
Our current POTUS continued his obsession with the Obama birther hoax year after year. Do you call that respect?
The writer blames Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for further dividing our nation. Really? Our president divides us with his daily twitter tirades ridiculing anyone and anything he disagrees with.
And on another note, I keep wondering whatever happened to the tea party. I thought they were so concerned about the terrible debt that we would be passing on to our children and grandchildren. Of course, this is all we heard about during the previous administration.
Their premise was a good one, but where are they now? Isn't it even more important now that our debt is spiraling out of control with our new tax cut? It shouldn't matter which party is in control — where are they now?
Caryn Hazeltine
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.