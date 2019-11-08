Editor:

I went to the Pioneer Days parade on Saturday and the weather was great. The parade was staged well and right on time.

When I got home, I couldn’t help thinking something was missing. Then it occurred to me. A parade with no band. This community gives a great deal to support Lemon Bay High School. I wish that the school had supported the community and participated in the parade.

Phyllis Wright

Englewood

