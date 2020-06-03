Editor:
In regards to the May 13th and 14th paper. Obama-gate: The biggest story of the decade breaks wide open and you don't have one single article about the scandal.
Obama, Biden, Schiff, Comey, Clapper, Brennon and many more are caught lying for the past three years about the Trump presidency. The Mueller investigation, the impeachment should have never happened. Where are all the investigative journalists from the AP or Bloomberg News, oh that's right, they are not allowed to investigate the Democrats. How sad.
Tina Rajter
Port Charlotte
