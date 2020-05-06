Editor:

Good morning. I read your article about newspaper hurting for money because of lost sales and advertisements are down. You want everyday people to call our senators and congressmen to ask for help.

Trust me when I say I believe in the free press, how important it is to all citizens. I have also seen you and the paper be accused of being one sided? A perfect example of that is that in today's paper, Monday, April 27, not one line on the allegations of sexual misconduct against Joe Biden. If you want support from all of your customers, try to strike a better balance on delivering the news.

John Rush

Rotonda West

