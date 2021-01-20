Editor:

First Amendment

These are questions asked by a friend who is in “Facebook Jail” and is being denied his First Amendment rights.

To those who lament the planned attack on the Capitol building and said it was the saddest day they had ever seen:

• Where were your voices when our cities were being burned for months?

• Where were your comments when the police were being mowed down in the cities during the “mostly peaceful” protests as the media referred to them?

• Where were your tears when Nancy Pelosi said, “I just don’t know why there aren’t uprisings all over this country. Maybe there should be.”


• Where were your tears and outrage when Kamala Harris said that the riots need to continue? And then set up a bail fund for the rioters and arsonists.

• When people are lamenting the death of a police officer at the Capitol, yet remained silent on the deaths of police officers during the summer's riots, doesn't that seem odd?

• When people who are saying the President encouraged violence remain silent when Rep. Maxine Waters said to get in the faces of all Republicans no matter where they go, doesn't that seem odd?

• The Left does not want unity, they are demanding conformity. Why?

Tina Rajter

Port Charlotte

