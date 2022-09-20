Sunseeker's proposing to hire 600 employees, and although it didn’t specify the number of people who will be hired for the new warehouse center on Piper Road., there will probably be 50-100 employees. With all these new hires coming to Punta Gorda, where will the people who are hired live?
A large portion of these employees will not be what I’ve seen described as“professionals” – medical workers, teachers, law enforcement or fire safety personnel. They will be service and trade personnel – servers, waiters, bus-people, cooks, warehouse or maintenance personnel, maybe even some drivers – people who will make minimum wage.
Where is the low income housing they will need to live, work and shop in Punta Gorda?
We have a very serious shortage of “low income housing.” The attitude that we can’t afford low income housing is crazy when we see the county encouraging the growth of businesses that require low-income workers. Why when our county commissioners are negotiating these deals do they not include the requirement that for every 10 (or x) rooms in the Sunseeker Resort that they provide one low income housing unit? Or for every 10 employees at the warehouse center that they provide one low income housing unit?
This might make a dent in the low income housing shortage, and aid their employment search for reliable employees who live within a reasonable distance of their employer.
It’s past time to get serious about solutions for low income housing. Now is the time for action.
