Editor:

I would really like to know just where all that $32 million for Charlotte County will go. Are they planning to test everyone in the county? There is almost enough to give us all $1,200 apiece just to help us through this plague! What are they going to relieve, and how are they planning on doing it with this money, exactly?

That is a lot of money! The commissioners that are so concerned about the water quality in the Peace and Myakka rivers should use it all to increase our already overloaded sewer system, instead of forcing it on innocent homeowners who don't want it. They seem to enjoy forcing things on the taxpayers, like when they forced everyone living on Bayshore out of their homes and properties, then turned around and bought Murdock Village! Ridiculous!

They have no business in the real estate market. That park is either not used, or becomes a haven for homeless and drunks. Sheer lunacy!

David Lang

Port Charlotte

