Editor:
I would really like to know just where all that $32 million for Charlotte County will go. Are they planning to test everyone in the county? There is almost enough to give us all $1,200 apiece just to help us through this plague! What are they going to relieve, and how are they planning on doing it with this money, exactly?
That is a lot of money! The commissioners that are so concerned about the water quality in the Peace and Myakka rivers should use it all to increase our already overloaded sewer system, instead of forcing it on innocent homeowners who don't want it. They seem to enjoy forcing things on the taxpayers, like when they forced everyone living on Bayshore out of their homes and properties, then turned around and bought Murdock Village! Ridiculous!
They have no business in the real estate market. That park is either not used, or becomes a haven for homeless and drunks. Sheer lunacy!
David Lang
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.