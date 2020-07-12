Editor:
Gahan Wilson’s classic “I think I won” cartoon depicts a lone soldier on a smoky cityscape of utter destruction. It’s an apt representation of where the BLM movement is headed if our government doesn’t start enforcing laws.
Like children of overly permissive parents (which they likely are), BLM rioters keep breaking things with impunity. They started with looting and arson and got away with it. Then they said to themselves, “Holy crap! Let’s spray paint buildings now.” They got away with that, too, so they spray painted monuments. Sure enough, that brought no consequences, either, so they went for Confederate statues. Still no push back, so they painted Columbus and Founders statues. Still permitted. Then they said, “Might as well pull down these statues.” And they did, even local government helped to remove some. “Wow,” they said, “let’s destroy all statues; they must all be bad!” So they went for Lincoln, Grant, and abolitionists’ statues, too.
Their punishment was streets named BLM, autonomous zones, and kneeling cowards and sycophants. Energized, the movement went full PC, cancelling all concepts they deemed unwoke; e.g., “all lives matter” and “Y-chromosomes.”
Who are these ridiculously permissive “adults” allowing this violence to progress unpunished and rewarded? It’s Democrat city councils, mayors, governors and congresspersons.
Gone unchecked, BLM anarchists will not stop until all historical relics, literature and art are obliterated and your Constitutional rights annulled. In the end, the lone wokest survivor will gaze at the rubble of America and say, “I think I won.”
Susan Thomas
Punta Gorda
