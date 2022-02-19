While understanding that some of the Afghans were contractors working with the government in the war effort, NBC2 Fort Myers featured Lutheran Services who were involved with finding housing for them. They informed the public that they were having great difficulty with this and were having to put up families in BnB’s and extended stay hotels while providing them $1,200 dollars a month stipend.
We also read an article in the paper about refugees being settled in Maitland, Florida, who were not from Afghanistan. My immediate thought was this: We have a serious housing issue here in this area with the influx of people moving to SWF from the east coast and elsewhere. Perhaps it would have been a more economically advantageous move to find housing elsewhere.
A recent article in the paper listed Naples, Cape Coral and Punta Gorda as the fastest growing communities in the United States. I have no doubt it is due to our conservative ideals. This is going to put strain on our situation here as we have homeless and veterans who are not getting their needs met. Who’s brain storm was this? Is it politically motivated due to an election in November?
I understand the plight of the refugees but I also know that taking on more people in this area is not sustainable without more adequate housing and it's going to take time before that happens.
