Well, I guess I am a horse’s patootie after all. I pay my bills; live within my means and pay my own way. No silver spoon here! A postal worker’s son who worked two jobs to put his kids through college. I went to college and worked part-time to cover the costs.
I was able to pass on those values and feel blessed that I was able to pay nearly all the $300k it cost to send my two kids to college. So where do I and my kids apply for our refund, seeing as today’s kids do not need to pay for their education?
Let me give you some finance 101! America is one pot of money funded by people and corporations paying taxes on earnings. It is not Joe Biden’s money, it is ours! When we overspend, we need to sell bonds, etc. being held by other countries like China. We can’t keep handing money out to deadbeats that feel entitled to it!
I have never seen a more corrupt and inept administration as this one. An “Inflation Reduction Act”? A “student loan forgiveness plan,” and Uncle Joe is going to lower your taxes and costs? As we used to say: “I got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.”
I keep the faith. As Larry Kudlow says, “the Calvary is coming in November.” I hope this country smartens up and realizes it cannot continue to kiss the lower cheeks of this woke, socialist group of malcontents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.