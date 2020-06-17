Editor:
When the governor refuses to acknowledge the needs of the tax-paying residents of Florida, he should never be given ultimate power over them. While Scott and DeSantis play the blame game over the botched unemployment system, former hardworking people are being hurt and absolutely nothing is being done to help them.
Many people who had worked in the tourist-based industries have been unemployed for 2 ½ months now and most have not yet seen any money. Those who can get to food banks might have limited food coming in, but those without access to transportation are once again totally left out.
Even if these people were getting unemployment benefits, $275 a week comes out to a mere $6.87 per hour for someone who had previously worked 40 hours – that is certainly way below a living wage! Florida refuses to recognize these people need Medicaid – one of only 13 states that just doesn’t “get it.”
Many who had “good jobs” have seen their hours drastically cut. People “grossing $275” cannot afford to pay taxes, rent or make a car payment – let alone still support their children. (No wonder we have to provide free lunches and breakfasts through our schools – even in the best of times.)
The moratorium to stop evictions ends June 1, and families with nowhere to go are being told they need to move – just in time for hurricane season! What part of any of this insanity do Floridians deserve? I say – absolutely none of it!
Marilyn Foley
Punta Gorda
