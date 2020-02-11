Editor:
Which American are You?
Tuesday night's State of the Union message was a mirror for all Americans to peer into and see their true reflection through the eyes of those in the House chamber. What reflection did you see? Were you uplifted by those in attendance who stood and applauded when accomplishment after accomplishment was heralded by the President?
Did you see a reflection of yourself in the smiling faces of those of those members of the House, Senate, Judiciary and military who rejoiced in the news of 7 million new jobs; with 72% going to our daughters, mothers, sisters? Did you feel proud when a 100-year-young veteran and his teenage great grandson were praised as shining examples of our country’s heroic past, present and future?
Conversely, did you remain seated and stone faced when historically low unemployment numbers for all segments of our great country were recounted? Did you smirk and see yourself taking the written summary of all of the accomplishments of your fellow Americans and ceremoniously tearing them in two?
Which American are you?
Barry Miller
Punta Gorda
