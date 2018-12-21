Editor:
Shouldn’t your faith in God come before everything else?
The proposed “Reproductive Rights are Human Rights Act” will require the U.S. State Department to include abortion on demand and other reproductive rights in its annual human rights report.
Is killing unborn babies for any reason up to birth a woman’s “right?” What a world we are creating for our children and grandchildren? Do we not remember God said? “Thou shalt not kill?” Will you put God first? Will you contact your politicians to stop this bill which is a human rights violation?
Have you lost one from your family because of abortion?
Lucy Allen
Port Charlotte
