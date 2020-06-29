Editor:

While this reader chooses a "live and let live" philosophy, I was a bit shocked at a recent statement by "registered nurse Melissa Aniskewicz." I have been blessed with a family dog for over 40 years of my 76. Most of my friends have 4-legged family members. I have volunteered at shelters and with rescue groups. Not once have I ever heard of someone getting a disease from their dog. Yet, Melissa states that dogs can transmit 21 diseases to humans versus five for chickens.

While her research may prove true, apparently she is referring to dogs that are not pets/family members who are loved and under the care of a veterinarian. It would seem that the same facts could hold true for chickens.

Joyce Robbins

Port Charlotte

