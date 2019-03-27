Editor:
Protecting our children in school. National emergency? Yes.
Russian interference in national elections. National emergency? Yes.
Climate change and global warming. National emergency? Yes.
Opioid crisis. National emergency? Yes.
Gun control. National emergency? Yes.
Fixing our roads. National emergency? Yes.
Fixing our failing bridges. National emergency? Yes.
Human trafficking. National emergency? Yes.
Water quality crisis in several places. National emergency? Yes.
Stopping the onslaught of Robo calls. National emergency? Yes.
Building a southern boarder wall. National emergency? Not so much.
Norman Collin
Port Charlotte
