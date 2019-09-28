Today's Editorial Cartoon

Editor:

Of course it is a “which hunt,” not a "witch hunt."

Which law did Trump break today?

Which lie did he tell?

Which Trump is it today? Is it the one who lied in the past or the one which claims to be telling the truth today?

Which president is he? Is he for the rich or for the rest?

Which Trump said nothing when the rally chanted "lock her up" without a trial or a conviction. Now the tables have turned, which Trump is it that now calls for due process and a claims the presumption of innocence?

Which Trump did you vote for? Was it the Trump whose jailed lawyer at his behest silenced Trump trysts with porn stars or the one that hired a campaign manager that committed crimes to benefit Trump?

Which Trump? The one that accepted a communist country’s assistance in corrupting the 2016 election or the one that now has admitted to talking to another country about influencing our 2020 election?

Which voter are you? Are you a Trump supporter who will trash the Constitution or will you join America’s patriots and never let a president ever be above the law?

Douglas Kennedy

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments