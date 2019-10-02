Editor:
Last week you published an article by Mitch Albom in which he discusses the subject of ageism in our society and in the current national political campaign. I realize you publish opinions with which you may not agree or support. However, your service area contains a significant population of “senior citizens,” so one might assume that your management may feel some concern about ageism, and thus chose to print Mr. Albom’s opinion.
Tuesday morning in the Sun, I see a picture of the current candidates for the Punta Gorda City Council in which the caption contains the age of the individuals. There was also a picture of the mayor but no mention of her age. My question is would you have published the ages of the candidates if they were both 46, or if they were both 78? Should we expect that in the future we will see age being published for anyone seeking public office?
Excuse me if I am a bit skeptical about the decision to publish the ages of the candidates. To even the most inexperienced observer it is fairly obvious that Mr. Miller appears to be older than Ms. Freeland. But in the age of Botox and cosmetic surgery can we really be sure? Why not remove all doubt and publish their ages?
Ask me if I will be surprised when the Sun endorses Ms. Freeland for the council seat.
Ken Fish
Port Charlotte
