From The Daily Sun, "Port Charlotte resident and ex-Marine Jim Davis has filed with the Federal Election Commission to start the MAGA Patriot Party National Committee for former president Donald J. Trump."

Mr. Davis, you missed the opportunity of a lifetime. Sure your name is good, but I think Trump would be wise to choose a party from the recent past in American history, one that in fact has already sheared from the Republican party once before.

Trump's new party should be an old one, The Whigs. A name as ridiculous as Donald Trump is.

Brian Duenow

Englewood

