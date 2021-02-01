Editor:
From The Daily Sun, "Port Charlotte resident and ex-Marine Jim Davis has filed with the Federal Election Commission to start the MAGA Patriot Party National Committee for former president Donald J. Trump."
Mr. Davis, you missed the opportunity of a lifetime. Sure your name is good, but I think Trump would be wise to choose a party from the recent past in American history, one that in fact has already sheared from the Republican party once before.
Trump's new party should be an old one, The Whigs. A name as ridiculous as Donald Trump is.
Brian Duenow
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.