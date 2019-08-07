Editor:
The First Amendment gives us all the right to speak freely, yet the Supreme Court has deemed speech that may cause a breach of peace or cause violence unprotected. It also gives us the right to assemble peacefully.
I think the Trump rallies have proven to not only break the letter of the First Amendment as per speech but also peaceful assembly but the spirit. He may not be held legally responsible for the mass killings that so closely follow his rallies, but morally responsible is another matter.
The shooters, bomber all have had writings and rantings, manifestos they are not, that mirror Trump’s rally cries. Trump has consciously sent the dog whistle, held the bullhorn of “invaders,” “send them back,” “caravans of illegals,” “rapists and gang members,” etc. His racist rantings may not fall under the First Amendment's non-protected speech and he seems to have a free pass on most everything, mostly the truth.
Where are the Republicans who used to stand for this country and our values? When will one of them have the courage and patriotism to stand for all of us and for what our World War II vets fought and died for?
Trump is the cancer on our country and our collective values that made us the land of the free, home of the brave and his rhetoric has metastasized. White nationalist are his cohorts who now feel free to practice their hate in the open. He’ll be mindlessly golfing while the carnage piles up.
Felicia Tannehill
Port Charlotte
