Editor:
I'm sure I'm not alone taking issue with the anti-Medicare for All argument in last Sunday's paper (Dec. 28). It was almost a total regurgitation of the same insurance industry propaganda we've been subjected to for decades.
If anyone wants a clear picture of how our present industry-controlled health system rips us off and has us at 37th on the WHO ranking, check out Wendell Potter, an insurance industry executive who found his conscience and blew the whistle on his former employers. He advocates Medicare for everybody and explains in detail how it will be better for the country and every American to put the system under public control.
If you want an expansive view of the subject read his book "Deadly Spin". It's a real eye-opener.
Barbara Kuhlman
Port Charlotte
