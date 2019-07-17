Editor:
I implore fellow Democrats and all decent Americans resisting Trump to please stop suggesting Trump voters were gullible, or duped, in 2016 when they voted for that con man.
No, they were not duped. They knew exactly what they were voting for, and as long as Trump doesn’t turn black, female, gay, Hispanic or Muslim, they will proudly vote for him again next year.
That white, insecure cult is petrified of losing their majority over the next few decades and losing the control and power they have enjoyed forever
Jo Burch
North Port
