Editor:
Privilege is a special right, advantage or immunity granted or available only to one person or group of people. The constitution does not sanction privilege. White privilege invokes the premise that there is a White and Black culture. Privilege is a state of mind, a niche one creates for his or her personal world. Opportunity presents something that is there for the taking. Facilitated by strong family ties and some education there is a growing Black middle class that realizes economic opportunity has no color bar.
There are 50 Black congressmen and women in the U.S. House of Representatives. Without them the Democratic Party has no quorum, could pass no legislation without their consent. Without the Black vote the Democratic machines in blue cities, counties and states would collapse. Black and White Democrats are inept at bringing economic opportunity to the inner cities because they are just career politicians. Were police departments in the inner cities all Black there would still be cries of police brutality but that of racism would fall on deaf ears to the chagrin of Democrat politicians.
Abraham Lincoln said "you can fool some of the people some of the time, some of the people all of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time." It is not Black America that is the Achilles heel of American politics but these divisive constantly foolish White Democrats whose constant ravings benefit neither Black or White America.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.