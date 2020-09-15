Editor:
Being what is likely one of the least political citizens of Sarasota County, and in particular North Port, I would like to say my piece in support of Alice White for Sarasota County commissioner to represent District 5 from a non-political point of view. The reason for my support is simple … Sarasota County as a whole, and in particular, the residents of District 5, need and deserve a commissioner to represent them who has a history of caring for their communities and their overall well-being.
It seems so many get caught up in political parties and taking sides. What if there were simply no such thing, and we just chose a candidate to vote for based upon how they have lived, what they have done for others, and what they have demonstrated to the public that they stand for both professionally and personally? What if money and supporter influence and donations and who they know did not count? How would we all view candidates then?
Alice’s 30-year history of being involved in North Port and the surrounding areas is solid and has been reliably consistent; I am comfortable that she will continue to be an advocate for the people and for the environment we live in and will strive for a healthy balance between all interests given the opportunity to represent District 5 via a seat at the Sarasota County Commission table.
Barbara Lockhart
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.