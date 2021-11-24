Inflation is not an act of God. It's root cause is an increase in the money supply. This was proven by Milton Friedman and won him the 1976 Nobel Prize for economics. Friedman is one of the most influential economist of all time and is famous for saying that inflation is too many dollars chasing too few goods.
The current White House policy is the exact opposite of what Friedman taught and believed. It's a policy of a welfare state with runaway spending, debt, and a ever-worsening rise in consumer prices. Recently President Biden was quoted as saying, "Friedman isn't around anymore" and he seems to be influenced by Bernie Sanders and friends who like to spend other people's money and profit by it.
The current spending bills in Congress will fan inflation. You and I know that and so does President Biden. So why all the spending? He must be trying to buy votes and the votes he cannot buy are being imported via our southern border.
This is not healthy for our country and will result in a burden on the middle and lower class citizens most affected by inflation and uncontrolled immigration. The American public is smart enough to figure this out so the White House would like to pass these spending bills and keep these policies in place before the next election. What other conclusion is there?
