Editor:
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott gave the rebuttal speech to smiley face Uncle Joe's State of the Union address. Lacking awareness of the vitality of the private sector, Democrats are falling back on tax and spend. Problem is Democrats always spend more than they tax and lack the wherewithal to reduce any government spending.
In his rebuttal Tim Scott said that in one generation he has gone from cotton to Congress. It was John Kennedy's often expressed thought that life is not fair. Some people learn to weave their way through the maze of human reality no thanks to any politician. The Democratic Party thrives on Wall Street money and black misery but then all is fair in love, war and politics.
Under constitutional government and law Americans have almost absolute personal freedom. This, however, is not good enough for white, liberal Democrats who want, demand, absolute social equality ignorant that the pursuit of philosophical perfection obstructs the good, the pragmatic, of common sense. White liberal Democrats encourage Black Americans to be wary of white people who they claim are directly or indirectly racist and white supremacist. Hogwash!
It was a stroke of political genius for Tim Scott to speak in defense of white moderates, the silent majority, by saying America is not a racist country. I would never say that white liberal Democrats are crazy; it's just that they are slightly out of touch with reality.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.