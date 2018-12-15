Editor:
In the 1860s, hundreds of thousands of white American men died to end slavery. In the 1940s, hundreds of thousands of American men died to defeat Hitler's Nazis and the Japanese war machine.
Many of our young people do not know these important facts because the left has succeeded in removing history and civics from our schools and universities. History got in the way of the progressive way of thinking. Students mustn't understand it was white men who revolted in 1776, freed the slaves, built the cities, the railroads and industry, rebuilt Europe and stopped the Soviets.
I don't normally believe in conspiracy theories, but the fake FISA warrant and the perjury traps being used by Robert Mueller and his band of Clinton loyalists to snare Trump supporters; the blacklisting of Trump supporters by Twitter, Google and Facebook; and the constant stream of biased news and fake news by the mainstream press do constitute a conspiracy to destroy Donald Trump.
Power corrupts. The progressives are in power throughout our culture. That is why Trump was elected.
The deplorables rose up and said – enough! They said we are proud to be Americans and proud of our heritage and the Constitution. We want America to be great again. We want a strong loudmouth who is not afraid to rip apart the existing left-wing power structure. Trump threatens everything the progressives have power over. That is why they hate him with such passion. Progressives want to crush anyone who threatens their hold on power.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
