Editor:
In 1991, when I moved to North Port from Chicago, one of the first events I attended was a People For Trees organized by Alice White. I was impressed by her vision of keeping our town "green" and naturally beautiful. Conservation is near and dear to my heart, even more so now with climate change looming. Over the years, Alice has proved herself a true friend of the city with her efforts to engage our residents in her many causes.
I also have the pleasure of knowing Corey Hutchinson, an intelligent, able young man who, like Alice, has stepped forward to volunteer wherever help is needed and favors smart growth for our city. Cory started his selflessness right out of high school and even ran for City Commission. How impressive!
Wouldn't it be wonderful to have these dedicated people on the Board of County Commissioners to put forward North Port's agenda?
Cynthia Sergen
North Port
