Editor:
There is no question in our minds that Alice White should be elected to be the Sarasota County commissioner representing the people and interests of District 5. Alice has lived in North Port for 30 years, and taught elementary school in Englewood for 23 years.
During the past 17 years we have had the pleasure of working on many of Alice's public service projects through People for Trees in every corner of North Port, Englewood and beyond. She has cared enough about people to initiate many projects and events (Eco Kids, Tour de North Port, Tree Festival, leading kayak excursions through the area waterways, spearheading numerous tree plantings and beautification projects) that has demonstrated time and time again her outstanding organizational and problem solving skills, doing it all with an absolute endless supply of energy and great kindness to those around her. All while being a single parent and full-time school teacher! Imagine what she would be able to accomplish as a commissioner!
Alice cares. About everything and everyone. She will make an outstanding Sarasota County commissioner for District 5 because of her proven lifelong commitment of being the people’s advocate for the betterment of the quality of life for the people of North Port, Englewood and the surrounding areas.
Richard and Jacque Purdy
North Port
