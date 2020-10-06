Editor:
You should be aware of the proposal to rezone 11 acres on the corner of Old Englewood Road and State Road 776. Developers are planning to construct 90 three-story condo apartments with approximately 200 people and at least that many cars on the property and to also destroy what is now a functioning wetlands. Imagine all the traffic and congestion this development would generate. This zoning petition should not be approved by the Sarasota County commissioners when it next goes before them!
Concerning growth, it has been many years since Englewood has had a candidate so extremely well qualified to be a Sarasota County commissioner. Alice White is just such a candidate who has spent the last 30 years improving the lives of her community. Alice was named “Citizen of the Year” by the Sun Newspaper and she has received numerous awards from Sarasota County, Rotary, Sierra, etc. She has vowed to listen to you and protect our quality of life while advocating for slow growth. You can visit Alice’s Facebook and read about all her awards www.alice-4sarasota.com.
Please vote for Alice! She also would appreciate a donation. You can imagine the money the housing developers are raising for their District 5 candidate.
Stephanie Harrison
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.