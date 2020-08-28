Editor:
I enjoy seeing both sides of an issue or a person, so I asked many Trumpster friends to comment on their thinking.
Bottom line, it’s about power and the fear of losing it. Trump enables certain people to perceive keeping their power:
The white, non-college graduate, goes back to the 1950s with the strong middle class and booming white economy. Nice to think about, not possible to achieve.
The sophisticated cult member gets desired results — 200 conservative judges appointed, right to life, lower taxes on the wealthy. Make the rich richer and the poor poorer.
The biased keep white power and don't have to compete with people of color — people perceived to be inferior.
Would like to hear other views about why people support a president who has sent 5 million of us to war (pandemic) without weapons, leaving 200,000 of us to die in the foreign land of a hospital ICU.
Michael Basch
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.