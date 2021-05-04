Editor:
I was shocked to hear about the planned development of Winchester Ranch along River Road — 10,000 houses!
Not only is this impossible traffic-wise, it will also cause incredible harm to the ecosystem, including commercial buildings right next to Myakka State Forest. This will definitely lower the quality of life and remove the very reason people are living here.
It's really no longer a democracy when developments are forced against the will of the people. I have yet to talk to a resident who thinks this is a good idea.
Contact Sarasota county commissioners to tell them your disapproval of this plan:
Erik Eikaas
Englewood
